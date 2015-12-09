BEIJING Dec 9 China Railway Construction Corp.
said on Wednesday it has secured a 9.38 billion yuan
($1.46 billion) contract jointly with a Pakistani company to
build a highway in Pakistan.
The company said that its unit, China Railway 20th Bureau
Group Co, and Zahir Khan & Brothers Engineers & Constructors won
the bid to build a 1,152 km section of a highway between Karachi
and Lahore in Pakistan.
Earlier this year, Pakistan and China signed energy and
infrastructure deals worth $46 billion, under the framework of
what is called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
As part of the agreements, China will get a free trade zone
in Pakistan's Gwadar port and access to the Indian Ocean. New
Pakistani roads will also open up routes for Chinese goods into
Europe and the Middle East, though details and financing of many
of the deals remain unclear.
China and Pakistan call each other "all-weather friends" and
share close business, diplomatic and security ties.
($1 = 6.4235 Chinese yuan renminbi)
