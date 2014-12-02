BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 2 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says unit acquires a land site in Chongqing for 401.9 million yuan (65.37 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yd6xZK
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1483 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S