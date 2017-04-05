HONG KONG, April 5 China Aircraft Leasing Group
Holdings Ltd said it would buy two Airbus aircraft
from Airbus for an aggregate list price of $216.8
million, to match customer demand under dynamic market
conditions.
The aircraft lessor's unit CALC (BVI) had agreed to buy two
Airbus A320-200 neo series aircraft, in a deal to be funded by
commercial bank loans and working capital, the company said in a
filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.
Tuesday was a market holiday in Hong Kong.
China Aircraft, which now owns and manages 83 aircraft, said
the actual purchase price would be lower than the list price as
Airbus would grant price concessions as per industry practice.
The aircraft will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Last week, bigger rival BOC Aviation Ltd said it
bought two Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft for an aggregate list
price of $758.2 million, as the firm builds its balance sheet by
investing in modern and in-demand aircraft.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)