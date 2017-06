HONG KONG Feb 23 China National Building Material Co Ltd, a major Chinese cement producer, said on Thursday that it expects annual net profit for 2011 to double on an increased selling product prices and higher output in its cement segment.

The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that audited net profit for 2011 may increase by more than 100 percent from 2010. For company statement, please click on: here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)