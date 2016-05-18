BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 CNH CO., LTD.:
* Says it will sell 212,999 shares of Premiermotors Co.,Ltd, for 6.38 billion won, to adjust debt structure
* To hold 29 percent stake (87,001 shares) in the Premiermotors, after the transaction
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.