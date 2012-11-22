India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Nov 21 Tractor maker CNH Global N.V. said a special board committee had come out in favor of a sweetened offer from Italy's Fiat Industrial to buy out minority shareholders who own 12 percent of CNH for about $1.5 billion.
A previous offer was rejected in mid-October by board advisers, who said it was inadequate.
CNH will now be working with Fiat Industrial on finalising a deal, the company said in a statement.
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.