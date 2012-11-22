Nov 21 Tractor maker CNH Global N.V. said a special board committee had come out in favor of a sweetened offer from Italy's Fiat Industrial to buy out minority shareholders who own 12 percent of CNH for about $1.5 billion.

A previous offer was rejected in mid-October by board advisers, who said it was inadequate.

CNH will now be working with Fiat Industrial on finalising a deal, the company said in a statement.