MILAN Oct 30 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial confirmed its full-year guidance
on Thursday after reporting a third-quarter net profit in line
with expectations.
The sister company of carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said July-September net profit fell to $162
million from $275 million in the previous year, in line with an
analyst forecast of $161 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total group revenues were down 5.2 percent to $7.74 billion,
while sales of its industrial activities were down 6 percent at
$7.4 billion.
Net industrial debt stood at $3.9 billion at the end of
September, up from $3.7 billion at the end of June.
Shares in the company, which are down nearly 23 percent so
far this year, rose after the results and were up 4.15 percent
at 6.65 euros by 1310 GMT.
