Oct 16 CNH Capital LLC on Tuesday
sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the original $500
million.
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays
Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CNH CAPITAL
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2015
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/1/2013
MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 3.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 351 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A