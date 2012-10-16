Oct 16 CNH Capital LLC on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the original $500 million. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CNH CAPITAL AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/1/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 3.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 351 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A