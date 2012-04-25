* Q1 EPS $1.11 beats analysts' estimates of $0.74

* Sales jump 22 pct

* Reaffirms full-year sales growth of 5 pct

By A. Ananthalakshmi

April 25 Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV posted quarterly results that blew past analysts' estimates as strong prices for wheat, corn and other commodities encouraged farmers in North America to buy high-margin farm equipment.

CNH Global, the world's second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co, said sales of agriculture equipment jumped 18 percent during the March quarter.

The company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Fiat Industrial SpA, makes tractors, combines, planters, forklifts and sked steer loaders under the Case and New Holland brands, among others.

It maintained its full-year forecast of a 5 percent revenue growth despite a 22 percent jump in first-quarter sales.

CNH will review its outlook only at the end of the second quarter, the company said on a conference call with analysts.

"We view this as conservative and pretty typical for management to reiterate guidance during the first quarter," said William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria.

De Maria said he would not be surprised if CNH posted revenue growth of over 10 percent for the year.

Agriculture sales were helped by early plantings, higher acreage and an increased combine market share owing to Deere's limited production, the analyst said.

CNH's outlook for the construction equipment segment, however, was cautious due to weakness in Asia.

FIAT MERGER IMPENDING

Talks about a possible merger with parent Fiat Industrial have intensified over the past several weeks.

Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said earlier this month that he would assess buying out the remaining stake in CNH, adding "technically we don't need two listed companies."

Rival Agco Corp had expressed interest in buying CNH last year, but Marchionne said he had no intentions to sell the Italian engineering group's almost-90-percent stake in CNH.

William Blair analyst De Maria said he firmly believes that a full merger of Fiat Industrial and CNH will happen by this summer.

CNH refused to comment on the Fiat merger on its earnings call.

Shares of Fiat Industrial jumped 7 percent on the Milan stock exchange after CNH results. It also reported results on Wednesday.

CNH shares, which have almost doubled since October 2011, also rose 4 percent to $46 on the New York Stock Exchange.