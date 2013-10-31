MILAN Oct 31 Tractor and truck maker CNH
Industrial sees the struggling truck market
in the 27 European Union countries falling as much as 5 percent
in 2013, it said in a third quarter earnings presentation on its
website on Thursday.
The company sees the truck market in Latin America growing
between 5 and 10 percent this year, according to the
presentation.
A weak truck market in Europe has weighed on earnings in
recent quarters.
CNH Industrial said it sees 2013 global tractor sales
growing 5-10 percent, sales for agricultural combines growing
10-15 percent, and sales for both light and heavy construction
equipment falling as much as 5 percent.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)