MILAN Oct 31 Truck and tractor company CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday that a share buy back remains an option for the U.S.-listed group.

Some analysts have predicted that the group could buy back its own shares after its U.S. listing, which took place on Sept. 30. The company previously had its main listing in Italy.

A share buy back "remains an option," said Marchionne to an analyst on a conference call in reply to a question of the possible timing. "We've been in the U.S. market now for 30 days. Have patience." (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)