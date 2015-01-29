BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MILAN Jan 29 Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial will not consider any divestitures to strengthen its balance sheet, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.
"We've got all the tools we need to continue to improve the financial position of the company. I don't think we would consider divestitures as part of reaching those goals," Tobin told investors in a conference call to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides contract laboratory services, said it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc, which provides life sciences companies with drug development and consulting services, in a $4.6 billion deal.