BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
MILAN Oct 31 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial said on Thursday third-quarter profit and margin fell as a stronger euro impacted its Latin American business, and confirmed its full-year targets.
The sister company of Italian car maker Fiat, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co, said revenues were 6.22 billion euros in the third quarter, down 1.5 percent year-on-year.
Net profit was 248 million euros, down from 291 million euros for the third quarter of last year.
Trading profit at truck unit Iveco, which accounts for about one third of group sales, fell 95 percent to 15 million euros.
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
(Adds rigs added in Permian basin in paragraph 4) April 7 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th week in a row, extending the recovery into an 11th month as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to April 7, bringing the total count up to 672, the most since August 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same w