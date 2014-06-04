VENARIA REALE, Italy, June 4 Truck and bus maker Iveco, a unit of CNH Industrial , is betting on a complete revamp of its Daily small truck to grab market share in Europe, tap recovering demand and rival Mercedes, the head of the brand said on Tuesday.

Iveco has invested 500 million euros ($681 million) to redo the flagship small truck, redesigning 80 percent of its components, making it lighter, more efficient and easier to load and drive, Lorenzo Sistino said at the Daily's launch.

The new Daily is the first step of a five-year plan launched by CNH Industrial last month. The parent promised to invest $11.7 billion in new products, research and development across the group to grow net sales of its construction, farm and commercial machinery by 17 percent by 2018.

"We are presenting a completely new product ... that should allow us to grow our market shares," Sistino said.

Iveco sold 51,000 Daily vehicles last year in Europe alone, where it held about 11 percent of both the overall truck market and the light commercial vehicle segment.

The new Daily will be built at Iveco's Suzzara plant in northern Italy, with shipments starting in a few days. At a later stage the vehicle - which will include a van and a cab-chassis version - will also be produced in Spain.

Iveco will use the new model to grow in Germany, the UK and Poland and to target the higher end of the market in Turkey and Russia. The Daily will also be sold in Asia and Latin America, but not in the United States.

"We want to increase our presence in central and northern Europe," Sistino said. "The competitor we have to attack there is Mercedes' Sprinter (vehicle)."

Though parent CNH Industrial is predominantly a maker of farm and construction machinery, about one third of its revenue comes from trucks and commercial vehicles, but the Iveco unit has dragged on earnings in recent quarters.

Europe's heavy truck makers are emerging from an extended slump, with growing evidence that the need to replace aging fleets is at last prompting truck operators to invest.

Even so, CNH Industrial's commercial vehicles unit posted an operating loss for January-March, hit by a major drop in demand in Brazil and a halt to production in Venezuela.

Sistino said the market outlook in Latin America remained weak and volatile. The group will focus on maintaining market share there, he said, but it had no plans to reopen the Venezuela plant for now.

Iveco has gone through heavy restructuring in recent years and has actively bought other brands, but Sistino excluded further M&A for now.

Iveco's competitors include global leaders Daimler AG and Volvo and Sweden's Scania and MAN SE, both part of Volkswagen AG. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ken Wills)