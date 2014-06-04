By Agnieszka Flak
| VENARIA REALE, Italy, June 4
VENARIA REALE, Italy, June 4 Truck and bus maker
Iveco, a unit of CNH Industrial , is betting
on a complete revamp of its Daily small truck to grab market
share in Europe, tap recovering demand and rival Mercedes, the
head of the brand said on Tuesday.
Iveco has invested 500 million euros ($681 million) to redo
the flagship small truck, redesigning 80 percent of its
components, making it lighter, more efficient and easier to load
and drive, Lorenzo Sistino said at the Daily's launch.
The new Daily is the first step of a five-year plan launched
by CNH Industrial last month. The parent promised to invest
$11.7 billion in new products, research and development across
the group to grow net sales of its construction, farm and
commercial machinery by 17 percent by 2018.
"We are presenting a completely new product ... that should
allow us to grow our market shares," Sistino said.
Iveco sold 51,000 Daily vehicles last year in Europe alone,
where it held about 11 percent of both the overall truck market
and the light commercial vehicle segment.
The new Daily will be built at Iveco's Suzzara plant in
northern Italy, with shipments starting in a few days. At a
later stage the vehicle - which will include a van and a
cab-chassis version - will also be produced in Spain.
Iveco will use the new model to grow in Germany, the UK and
Poland and to target the higher end of the market in Turkey and
Russia. The Daily will also be sold in Asia and Latin America,
but not in the United States.
"We want to increase our presence in central and northern
Europe," Sistino said. "The competitor we have to attack there
is Mercedes' Sprinter (vehicle)."
Though parent CNH Industrial is predominantly a maker of
farm and construction machinery, about one third of its revenue
comes from trucks and commercial vehicles, but the Iveco unit
has dragged on earnings in recent quarters.
Europe's heavy truck makers are emerging from an extended
slump, with growing evidence that the need to replace aging
fleets is at last prompting truck operators to invest.
Even so, CNH Industrial's commercial vehicles unit posted an
operating loss for January-March, hit by a major drop in demand
in Brazil and a halt to production in Venezuela.
Sistino said the market outlook in Latin America remained
weak and volatile. The group will focus on maintaining market
share there, he said, but it had no plans to reopen the
Venezuela plant for now.
Iveco has gone through heavy restructuring in recent years
and has actively bought other brands, but Sistino excluded
further M&A for now.
Iveco's competitors include global leaders Daimler AG
and Volvo and Sweden's Scania
and MAN SE, both part of Volkswagen AG.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ken Wills)