BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
MILAN, Sept 27 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial sees full year 2013 revenue growing 3-4 percent, it said in a slide presentation to investors outlining the targets of the group to be formed by the merger of Fiat Industrial and CNH.
Fiat Industrial is merging with CNH, its maker of agricultural and contruction equipment, and shifting the new group CNH Industrial's corporate headquarters, tax base and main stock listing out of Italy. Shares of the new company start trading in New York on Monday Sept. 30.
The combined company expects a trading margin between 7.5-8.3 percent and net industrial debt of 1.4-1.6 billion euros this year.
In terms of financial targets, its "top priority is to achieve investment grade rating," it said in the slide presentation.
In the future, CNH Industrial sees a potential target dividend policy of 25-35 percent of the group's net income, and could make "other shareholder friendly distributions."
The group currently has no share buyback programme.
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.