MILAN Jan 30 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial reported a flat fourth-quarter
trading profit on Thursday, but said it expected to improve its
performance in 2014.
The sister company of Italian car maker Fiat said
trading profit - earnings before interest, tax and one-time
items - for the three months to end-December stood at 436
million euros ($595 million), in line with the previous year.
Net revenues fell 1.1 percent to 6.9 billion euros.
The company, which competes with Caterpillar and
Deere & co, said it expected 2014 revenues to be between
flat and 5 percent higher on the previous year, while trading
margin is seen at between 7.8-8.2 percent.
CNH Industrial also said it expects net industrial debt of
between 1.5-1.7 billion euros in 2014.
Milan-listed CNH Industrial shares extended their losses on
the statement and were down 2.13 percent at 8.04 euros by 1503
GMT. In New York shares were down 2.8 percent.