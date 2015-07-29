MILAN, July 29 Tractor and truck maker CNH
Industrial has cut its full-year operating margin goal
after reporting a 41 percent drop in second-quarter profit for
its industrial activities, hit by lower demand for farming
machinery.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat
Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, on Wednesday said operating
profit for its industrial activities fell to $401 million from
$678 million the previous year. Industrial sales fell 22.5
percent to $6.63 billion.
CNH Industrial said it would adjust production to match the
continued weak demand in the farming crop sector and to clear
its inventory, primarily in North America and Latin America.
As a result, the company adjusted its full-year guidance,
now expecting an operating margin of industrial activities of
between 5.6-6.0 percent, down from a previous forecast of
6.1-6.4 percent, while industrial sales are still seen in the
range of $26-27 billion. Net industrial debt is now expected at
between 2.0-2.2 billion, slightly lower than the previous range
of $2.1-2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)