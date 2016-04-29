MILAN, April 29 CNH Industrial swung to a net loss of $513 million in the first quarter, hit by a one-off charge, but the truck and tractor maker confirmed its full year guidance even as trading conditions in the farming equipment sector remained challenging.

Excluding the $502 million charge related to an ongoing European Commission cartel investigation of truckmakers including CNH Industrial's unit Iveco, adjusted net income was $1 million for the quarter, the company said on Friday.

Operating profit of its industrial activities fell 20 percent to $178 million, while its operating margin also eased to 3.5 percent from 4.0 percent a year earlier as strong demand for commercial vehicles only partially offset difficult conditions in the agriculture sector.

The company created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH said industrial sales fell nearly 10 percent in the quarter to $5.08 billion. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)