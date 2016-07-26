MILAN, July 26 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected
13 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit for its
industrial activities, helped by improving profitability in its
farming machinery unit.
Shares in the company turned positive after the results and
were up 4.6 percent by 1240 GMT.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat
Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its
industrial activities in April-June rose to $453 million, while
operating profit margin in the quarter rose to 7 percent from 6
percent a year earlier.
Analysts expected an operating profit for the industrial
operations of $336 million, according to a Reuters survey of
five analysts.
Industrial sales fell 2.8 percent to $6.45 billion, but
topped an analyst consensus forecast of $6.35 billion. Net
industrial debt was reduced to $2.1 billion at the end of June
from $2.5 billion three months earlier.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance for industrial
sales and operating margin.
