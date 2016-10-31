MILAN Oct 31 Trucks and tractor maker CNH
Industrial on Monday confirmed its full-year
guidance after reporting a lower-than-expected third-quarter
operating profit for its industrial activities but slightly
higher margins.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and
its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial
activities in July-September rose marginally to $248 million
from $245 million a year ago, while margins in the quarter rose
to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent.
Analysts expected an operating profit for the industrial
operations of $269 million, according to a Reuters poll of six
analysts.
Industrial sales fell 1.6 percent to $5.46 billion, roughly
in line with consensus. Net industrial debt rose to $2.7 by the
end of September from $2.1 billion three months earlier.
In a separate statement, the company said it would buy the
agricultural grass and soil implement business of Kongskilde
Industries to expand its offering in tillage, seeding and hay
and forage segments.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)