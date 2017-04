April 10 CNHTC Jinan Truck Co Ltd

* Says has sold 20,052 trucks in January-March, up 26.8 percent y/y

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 350-400 percent y/y at about 84-94 million yuan ($13.55-15.16 million)versus net profit of 18.8 million yuan previous year

($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan)