(Adds details on NBC dropping mini series)
By Liana B. Baker and Gabriel Debenedetti
Sept 30 Two television projects focused on
Hillary Clinton got the axe on Monday after the programs became
embroiled in partisan wrangling, including threats by the
Republican National Committee (RNC) to boycott presidential
debates sponsored by CNN and NBC.
The filmmaker for CNN said he could not complete the project
because he'd received no cooperation from either Democrats or
Republicans, while industry sources said NBC's move had nothing
to do with the RNC, the Clintons or NBC News, which is run
separately from NBC's entertainment unit.
Charles Ferguson, the filmmaker responsible for the CNN
documentary, wrote a scathing online essay, saying that the
Democrat's camp froze him out and that Republicans had grumbled
about meddling in the 2016 presidential race.
A CNN spokeswoman on Monday confirmed the film would be
canceled and said the decision was made by the filmmaker.
NBC, whose entertainment unit had been planning a dramatic
four-hour miniseries starring Diane Lane as Clinton, said it was
also abandoning the TV movie on Monday.
"After reviewing and prioritizing our slate of
movie/mini-series development, we've decided that we will no
longer continue developing the Hillary Clinton mini-series," an
NBC spokesman said in a statement.
The mini-series had already lost a production partner when
Fox Television Studios passed on working with NBC in August.
The Republican National Committee in August had threatened
to boycott any 2016 presidential debates sponsored by CNN and
NBC, and RNC spokeswoman Kirsten Kukowski said on Monday the RNC
would no longer stage boycotts now that both networks had
canceled their Clinton projects.
"Now that CNN and NBC have canceled their Hillary Clinton
infomercials, we will work on developing a new debate model that
will address the timing, frequency, moderators and venues that
will come in the next few months," Kukowski said.
The committee has not revealed the new model for the debates
yet.
Although NBC did not directly say why it had decided to
cancel the mini-series based on the life of the former secretary
of state and first lady, industry sources called it a "tenuous"
production without a script and said losing its production
partner also influenced NBC's decision.
Clinton is widely expected to run for the 2016 Democratic
presidential nomination. The former U.S. secretary of state has
said she is still considering her options.
Clinton representative Nick Merrill said "Lights, camera, no
reaction," in an email on Monday to Reuters.
DIRECTOR QUITS
Ferguson, who was tapped to direct the CNN film last year,
said he began receiving messages from Clinton's staff almost
immediately after he signed the contract and in the ensuing
months found it difficult to get anyone to speak to him.
"But when I approached people for interviews, I discovered
that nobody, and I mean nobody, was interested in helping me
make this film. Not Democrats, not Republicans - and certainly
nobody who works with the Clintons, wants access to the
Clintons, or dreams of a position in a Hillary Clinton
administration," Ferguson wrote.
In his blog post, Ferguson also cited pushback from
Republicans whose leaders complained that the documentary
amounted to political ads for Clinton, a former U.S. senator
from New York and the wife of former President Bill Clinton.
The filmmaker said he was not pressured by CNN to cancel the
project, and that the network's president, Jeff Zucker, had
pledged his support for the film.
Ferguson is best known for his 2010 documentary "Inside Job"
a critical look at Wall Street and what led to the 2008
financial crisis. It won an Academy Award in 2011 for best
documentary film. An earlier documentary he produced and
directed, "No End in Sight: The American Occupation of Iraq,"
received film festival awards.
Ferguson said he was surprised that "prominent Democrats
made it known both to CNN and to me" that they weren't happy
with the project.
"After painful reflection, I decided that I couldn't make a
film of which I would be proud. And so I'm cancelling," Ferguson
said in the blog post.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Gabriel
Debenedetti in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Ken
Wills)