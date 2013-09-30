(Updates to add comment from Clinton representative in
paragraph 6)
By Liana B. Baker and Gabriel Debenedetti
Sept 30 CNN dropped plans for a documentary on
Hillary Rodham Clinton as the filmmaker charged in a scathing
online essay that the Democrat's camp froze him out while
Republicans grumbled about meddling in the 2016 presidential
race.
"Neither political party wanted the film made," Charles
Ferguson said in a blog post Monday on the Huffington Post
website.
Ferguson, who was tapped by CNN to direct the film last
year, said he began receiving messages from Clinton's staff
almost immediately after he signed the contract and in the
ensuing months found it difficult to get anyone to speak to him.
"But when I approached people for interviews, I discovered
that nobody, and I mean nobody, was interested in helping me
make this film. Not Democrats, not Republicans - and certainly
nobody who works with the Clintons, wants access to the
Clintons, or dreams of a position in a Hillary Clinton
administration," Ferguson wrote.
A CNN spokeswoman on Monday confirmed the film would be
canceled.
Clinton representative Nick Merrill said "Lights, camera, no
reaction," in an email to Reuters.
Clinton is widely expected to run for the 2016 Democratic
presidential nomination. The former U.S. secretary of state has
said she is still considering her options.
In his blog post, Ferguson also cited pushback from
Republicans whose leaders complained that the documentary
amounted to political ads for Clinton, a former U.S. senator
from New York and the wife of former President Bill Clinton.
The Republican National Committee in August threatened to
boycott any 2016 presidential debates sponsored by CNN. The RNC
on Monday took some credit for Ferguson's decision to axe the
film.
"This was only the first step in the Republican Party taking
control of our debate process," spokeswoman Kirsten Kukowski
said.
Republicans still planned to boycott Comcast-owned NBC
, which is planning a dramatic miniseries from its
entertainment division. The four-hour miniseries stars Diane
Lane as Clinton. Fox Television Studios, the unit of Fox that
produces TV shows, passed on the project in August.
The RNC posted a statement on its website saying "CNN
canceled, now NBC must do the same." NBC did not respond to a
request for comment.
The filmmaker said he was not pressured by CNN to cancel the
project, and that the network's president, Jeff Zucker, had
pledged his support for the film.
Ferguson is best known for his 2010 documentary "Inside
Job," a critical look at Wall Street and what led to the 2008
financial crisis. It won an Academy Award in 2011 for best
documentary film. An earlier documentary he produced and
directed, "No End in Sight: The American Occupation of Iraq,"
received film festival awards.
Ferguson said he was surprised that "prominent Democrats
made it known both to CNN and to me" that they weren't happy
with the project.
"After painful reflection, I decided that I couldn't make a
film of which I would be proud. And so I'm cancelling," Ferguson
said in the blog post.
"It's a victory for the Clintons, and for the money machines
that both political parties have now become. But I don't think
that it's a victory for the media, or for the American people,"
he wrote, adding of Clinton, "This is not her finest hour."
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Gabriel
Debenedetti in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Eric
Walsh)