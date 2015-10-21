(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 3 to say CNN has already
launched 'Great Big Story')
Oct 21 CNN said on Wednesday it has launched
'Great Big Story', a video network that promises to deliver more
than "empty clickbaits and cat videos" through various social
media.
The videos will not be based on news, but on "awesome,
untold and inspirational stories about new frontiers, the human
condition, planet earth, tastes and flavors", CNN said.
CNN launched 'Great Big Story' on Tuesday through its
website, apps and Facebook feed. Some of the content will be
sponsored by companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.
The video network has recruited people from companies such
as BuzzFeed, Vox Media, VICE, MTV, Amazon.com, and
Yahoo, CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said in an emailed
statement.
CNN, owned by Time Warner Inc, has made a
"multi-year investment" in 'Great Big Story'.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)