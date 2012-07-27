July 27 CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton said
on Friday that he was leaving the once-dominant cable news
network, which has struggled in the ratings in recent years, on
Dec. 31.
A search will begin immediately for a new president, the
network said.
"CNN needs new thinking. That starts with a new leader who
brings a different perspective, different experiences and a new
plan," Walton, who had been president of CNN since 2003, said in
a memo.
CNN, which is owned by Time Warner Inc, has tried to
hold the middle ground in its news coverage, a position that
some blame for its ratings erosion, while ratings have risen for
Fox News and MSNBC, which combine news with opinion and
political commentary.
For the second quarter, CNN posted its weakest primetime
ratings in 21 years, while its total viewers also fell 35
percent from a year earlier.