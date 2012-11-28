Former NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Zucker speaks during the McGraw-Hill Media Summit in New York, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

LOS ANGELES Jeff Zucker, a former head of NBCUniversal and the producer of Katie Couric's talk show, will be named president of Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) ratings-starved CNN cable news channel, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Zucker will succeed departing CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton, who said in July he was leaving the once-dominant news network after nine years in the job and a recent ratings slump.

The appointment of Zucker as the new president of CNN Worldwide will be announced by the end of next week, the source said.

CNN, founded in 1980 and now owned by Time Warner, has tried to hold the middle ground in its news coverage, a position that some blame for its ratings erosion, while ratings have risen for competitors Fox News and MSNBC, which blend news with opinion and political commentary. (Reporting By Peter Lauria and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)