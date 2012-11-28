Original Disneyland map could fetch $900,000 at LA auction
LOS ANGELES Walt Disney's first map of his planned Disneyland theme park in Southern California is going up for sale in June and could fetch up to $900,000, auctioneers said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Jeff Zucker, a former head of NBCUniversal and the producer of Katie Couric's talk show, will be named president of Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) ratings-starved CNN cable news channel, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.
Zucker will succeed departing CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton, who said in July he was leaving the once-dominant news network after nine years in the job and a recent ratings slump.
The appointment of Zucker as the new president of CNN Worldwide will be announced by the end of next week, the source said.
CNN, founded in 1980 and now owned by Time Warner, has tried to hold the middle ground in its news coverage, a position that some blame for its ratings erosion, while ratings have risen for competitors Fox News and MSNBC, which blend news with opinion and political commentary. (Reporting By Peter Lauria and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
BEIJING A key Chinese regulator has issued a notice demanding broadcasters distribute programs that promote "core socialist values", and "forcefully oppose" content that celebrates money worship, hedonism, radical individualism and feudal thought.