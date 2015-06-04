SHANGHAI, June 4 China National Nuclear Power Co
Ltd (CNNPC), a unit of one of the country's two
state nuclear reactor builders, on Thursday said it locked up
1.69 trillion yuan ($272.69 billion) of funds in its IPO this
week.
Chinese stock investors need to put up some money to join a
lottery system to buy IPO shares, freezing those funds. The
amount locked up by CNNPC is the highest in seven years.
The company said in a statement published on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange the final initial public offering price was 3.39
yuan per share, raising a total of 13.19 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)