AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 CNOOC Ltd's Canadian unit, Nexen Energy, said on Thursday it plans a 5-week maintenance shutdown of its 35,000 barrel per day Long Lake oil sands upgrader beginning on June 1.
Diane Kossman, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that the time will be used to complete regulatory inspections on the plant, which converts bitumen from the oil sands into synthetic crude oil. It is expected to restart on July 6. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Alan Crosby)
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing