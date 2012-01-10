HONG KONG Jan 10 Chinese oil major CNOOC said its parent company, China National Offshore Oil Corp, had received a notice from the Tianjin Maritime Court in relation to compensation claims initiated against the company related to last year's oil spill in Bohai Bay.

On Sept. 2, China's State Oceanic Administration ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, CNOOC's partner in the project, to halt all operations at the Penglai 19-3 oil field after the company failed to seal a leak that had lasted more than two months.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNOOC said 29 marine farmers had initiated legal proceedings against it and ConocoPhillips China demanding compensation for cultivation losses arising from the oil spill.

The plaintiffs have claimed a total of 241.61 million yuan ($38.3 million) in damages as well as litigation costs, CNOOC said in the statement.

The company added it had consulted its legal advisors in relation to the matter.