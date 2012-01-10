HONG KONG Jan 10 Chinese oil major CNOOC
said its parent company, China National Offshore Oil
Corp, had received a notice from the Tianjin Maritime Court in
relation to compensation claims initiated against the company
related to last year's oil spill in Bohai Bay.
On Sept. 2, China's State Oceanic Administration ordered a
subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, CNOOC's partner in the
project, to halt all operations at the Penglai 19-3 oil field
after the company failed to seal a leak that had lasted more
than two months.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNOOC said 29
marine farmers had initiated legal proceedings against it and
ConocoPhillips China demanding compensation for cultivation
losses arising from the oil spill.
The plaintiffs have claimed a total of 241.61 million yuan
($38.3 million) in damages as well as litigation costs, CNOOC
said in the statement.
The company added it had consulted its legal advisors in
relation to the matter.