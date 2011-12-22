By Andjarsari Paramaditha

JAKARTA Dec 22 PT Energi Mega Persada , an oil and gas firm controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, said on Thursday it will buy a 36.7 percent stake in Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas block from China's CNOOC for $212 million.

ONWJ is operated by PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, a unit of state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, and the average production of oil and gas from the block during the first nine months of 2011 was about 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The contract on the ONWJ block is expiring in January 2017. The Indonesian government has not given any indication on extending the contract for the current shareholders.

On Sept. 2, Salamander Energy Plc sold a 5 percent stake in the block to Singapore-based Risco Energy Pte Ltd for $56.3 million.

Located in Java sea near Cirebon, ONWJ oil and gas block is 53.2 percent owned by Indonesia's Pertamina. Minority owners include Risco Energy Pte Ltd and Talisman Energy.