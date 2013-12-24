Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BEIJING Dec 24 China's 240,000 barrels-per-day Huizhou refinery, owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), has set a tentative plan to shut down its whole plant for major overhaul for about 45 days in the fourth quarter of 2014, a company source said on Tuesday.
The refinery, located in Huizhou city of southern China's Guangdong province, processes mostly Chinese crude oil produced in offshore Bohai Bay of north China.
It imports about a quarter of its crude oil needs, said the official who has direct knowledge of the refinery's trade operations.
The plant operated at full capacity this year, the official added.
CNOOC is parent of Hong Kong and New York-listed CNOOC Ltd . (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
QUITO, April 1 Venezuela's political crisis is looming over Sunday's tight presidential election in Ecuador, where a leftist government aligned with Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro is hoping to prolong its decade-long rule.