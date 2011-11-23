GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks march on as Fed rate hike looms, dollar steady
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further hikes
HONG KONG Nov 23 CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil firm, said on Wednesday it has appointed a new chief executive officer, replacing Yang Hua.
"The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Li Fanrong has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 23 November 2011," said the firm in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Yang Hua will become a non-executive director of the company but will remain as a vice chairman of CNOOC board to primarily focus on the strategy of the company, it said. (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Charlie Zhu)
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further hikes
STRASBOURG, June 14 The European Parliament backed curbs on EU states' emissions on Wednesday to share the burden of the bloc's Paris climate goals and forge ahead despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 195-nation pact.