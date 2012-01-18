HONG KONG Jan 18 CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday that it has no timetable for resuming production at its Penglai 19-3 oilfield, which was hit by a spill last year.

"The overall development plan of Penglai 19-3 is still being reviewed by the Chinese authorities," President and Chief Executive Li Fanrong told reporters, adding that he believed production would resume within this year.

The suspension of Penglai 19-3 had resulted in a total loss of 5.9 million barrels of oil equivalent last year, said Chief Financial Officer Zhong Hua.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as operator, while CNOOC has a 51 percent stake.