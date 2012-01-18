* Plans to lift output by 2.4 pct this year
By Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Top Chinese offshore
producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to
produce 2.4 percent more oil and gas in 2012 as more projects
commence operation, and to further boost spending on exploration
and production.
The state-run company said in a statement that it
aimed to produce 330-340 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
this year, compared with estimated output of 331-332 million boe
in 2011, roughly in line with target.
The company, which has made a string of overseas
acquisitions in recent years, is assuming WTI crude would
average $90 per barrel this year versus $95.1 for 2011, it
added.
CNOOC executives said the firm will still target 6-10
percent compound annual growth rates for production between 2011
and 2015, partly by pursuing deepwater projects in offshore
China and investing more in unconventional resources.
"Although many discoveries have been made in recent years,
offshore China is still underexplored," Chief Financial Officer
Zhong Hua told reporters at a briefing, adding that it planned
to drill three independent deepwater wells in 2012.
UOB Kay Hian analyst Yan Shi said "CNOOC is still in good
shape for long-term development" despite the disruption brought
about by a recent oil spill.
CNOOC's 2011 output was hit hard by an oil spill at its
Penglai 19-3 field in eastern China's Bohai bay, which resulted
in total production losses of 5.9 million boe last year, he
said.
President and CEO Li Fanrong said the oilfield, co-owned and
operated by ConocoPhillips, should resume production
this year as it had already submitted a revised development plan
for the project to Chinese authorities for approval.
In August, CNOOC lowered its 2011 output target from 355-365
million boe to 331-341 million largely because of the oil spill.
PROJECT PIPELINE
CNOOC said the expected output rise for this year would be
supported by new projects.
"More ... projects are expected to come onstream in offshore
China in the next few years and become an important driver of
the company's future production growth," CNOOC said, adding that
four new projects were expected to come onstream this year.
Some of CNOOC's overseas projects, such as the Long Lake oil
sands project in Canada and Missan oilfield in Iraq, are
expected to deliver production contributions, CNOOC said,
without giving details.
Chinese oil giants, including PetroChina Co Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) , have invested heavily
in natural resource projects overseas to fuel the country's
surging economy.
CNOOC closed its $2 billion acquisition of Opti Canada Ltd
in November, giving the Chinese company its second stake
in a Canadian oil sands property. It also signed deal with U.S.
natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp for a 33.3
percent stake in a shale project.
Li said CNOOC would continue to search for acquisition
opportunities and will further expand its portfolio of
unconventional assets.
The company's capital expenditure (capex) was expected to
reach $9.3-11 billion this year, compared with $8.77 billion
forecast for last year, it said.
CFO Zhong said the higher capex also reflected increasing
costs of labour and raw materials, and relatively high cost
associated with the development of unconventional resources. Two
thirds of the capex was earmarked for offshore China while the
remaining was for its overseas projects.
Exploration, development and production should account for
about 17 percent, 68 percent and 14 percent of this year's total
capital expenditure, respectively, it said.
CNOOC said it has 16 projects under construction "which will
lay a solid foundation for the company's mid- to long-term
production growth."
CNOOC shares closed up nearly 1 percent in Hong Kong on
Wednesday ahead of the announcement. Its shares have fallen
about 18 percent over the past year.