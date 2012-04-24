(Adds details, comments from analyst and company executive)

HONG KONG, April 24 CNOOC Ltd reported a 6.3 percent drop in crude oil and gas output in the first quarter after a spill shut its biggest oilfield last year, as the top Chinese offshore oil producer struggles to deliver production growth for this year.

Production totalled 79.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first three months, compared with 85.2 million boe a year earlier, CNOOC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The closure of Penglai 19-3 field, operated by ConocoPhillips, led to production losses of 5.9 million boe for CNOOC last year. The company has yet to get government approval to reopen the oilfield in eastern China's Bohai Bay.

"This reinforces our view that this is a company that is going to struggle to deliver significant earnings growth in 2012," said Simon Powell, Head of Asian Oil and Gas Research at CLSA.

He said he is keeping an "underperformance" rating on CNOOC shares, which ended down 0.25 percent at HK$15.96 ahead of the results announcement. The stock has lost nearly 20 percent in the past year.

CNOOC Chief Executive Officer Yang Hua told Reuters that the company, which made five new discoveries and five successful appraisal wells offshore China in the first quarter, was confident of hitting its production target set for this year.

The company aims to produce 330 million to 340 million boe this year -- little changed from 331.8 million boe in 2011 -- CNOOC said in January. It targets compound annual output growth of 6 to 10 percent in the five years through 2015, partly by focusing on unconventional resources including oil sands and shale gas.

Barring any major acquisitions of producing assets, Powell said, CNOOC will need to resume production at Penglai 19-3 by June to achieve flat output growth for this year.

CNOOC's capital expenditure on exploration, development and production rose 58.2 percent year on year to 9.64 billion yuan in the first quarter.

Analysts have said CNOOC is facing increasing cost pressure as it widens its exposure to deepwater and unconventional assets.

CNOOC's unaudited oil and gas revenue in the first quarter rose 3.7 percent to 48.84 billion yuan ($7.74 billion) as its realised oil and gas prices gained more than 19 percent to $120.79 per barrel and $5.88 per thousand cubic feet, respectively, in the first quarter. ($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Ryan Woo and Jon Loades-Carter)