(Adds details, comments from analyst and company executive)
HONG KONG, April 24 CNOOC Ltd reported
a 6.3 percent drop in crude oil and gas output in the first
quarter after a spill shut its biggest oilfield last year, as
the top Chinese offshore oil producer struggles to deliver
production growth for this year.
Production totalled 79.8 million barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) in the first three months, compared with 85.2 million boe
a year earlier, CNOOC said in a statement on Tuesday.
The closure of Penglai 19-3 field, operated by
ConocoPhillips, led to production losses of 5.9 million
boe for CNOOC last year. The company has yet to get government
approval to reopen the oilfield in eastern China's Bohai Bay.
"This reinforces our view that this is a company that is
going to struggle to deliver significant earnings growth in
2012," said Simon Powell, Head of Asian Oil and Gas Research at
CLSA.
He said he is keeping an "underperformance" rating on CNOOC
shares, which ended down 0.25 percent at HK$15.96 ahead of the
results announcement. The stock has lost nearly 20 percent in
the past year.
CNOOC Chief Executive Officer Yang Hua told Reuters that the
company, which made five new discoveries and five successful
appraisal wells offshore China in the first quarter, was
confident of hitting its production target set for this year.
The company aims to produce 330 million to 340 million boe
this year -- little changed from 331.8 million boe in 2011 --
CNOOC said in January. It targets compound annual output growth
of 6 to 10 percent in the five years through 2015, partly by
focusing on unconventional resources including oil sands and
shale gas.
Barring any major acquisitions of producing assets, Powell
said, CNOOC will need to resume production at Penglai 19-3 by
June to achieve flat output growth for this year.
CNOOC's capital expenditure on exploration, development and
production rose 58.2 percent year on year to 9.64 billion yuan
in the first quarter.
Analysts have said CNOOC is facing increasing cost pressure
as it widens its exposure to deepwater and unconventional
assets.
CNOOC's unaudited oil and gas revenue in the first quarter
rose 3.7 percent to 48.84 billion yuan ($7.74 billion) as its
realised oil and gas prices gained more than 19 percent to
$120.79 per barrel and $5.88 per thousand cubic feet,
respectively, in the first quarter.
($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu
and Christina Lo; Editing by Ryan Woo and Jon Loades-Carter)