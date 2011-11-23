* Li Fanrong to replace Yang Hua

* Yang remains president of CNOOC Ltd's parent company (Adds detail, analyst quote)

By Farah Master and Alison Lui

HONG KONG, Nov 23 CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil firm, said on Wednesday it had appointed Li Fanrong as its new chief executive officer, replacing Yang Hua, more than a year after he took the helm of the state-run oil major.

Yang will become a non-executive director of the company but will remain as a vice chairman of CNOOC's board, primarily focusing on the company's strategy, CNOOC said in a statement.

Several analysts told Reuters that recent accidents including an oil spill at CNOOC's Penglai 19-3 oilfield operated by partner ConocoPhillips, and a fire at CNOOC parent's Huizhou refinery may be a factor behind the reshuffle.

CNOOC said production in the third quarter fell 9.1 percent year on year to 80.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly due to halted production at the oilfield in Bohai Bay.

The Huizhou refinery had to suspend operations at its 800,000 tonne aromatics unit after a fire broke out in July this year. It only started up again in early November.

Yang is still the president of CNOOC Ltd's parent company.

"Yang Hua's strength is in developing long term production growth strategy, while Mr Li has extensive experience in operations safety management," said Gordon Kwan, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

"The latter has become CNOOC's top priority following the recent oil spills tragedies in Bohai Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, as the firm moves into deeper waters for exploring oil and gas," he said, adding that the reshuffle was positive for CNOOC's development over the long term.

CNOOC officials were not immediately available for comment.

Neil Beveridge, senior analyst at Sanford Bernstein in Hong Kong, viewed the reshuffle as part of normal leadership change at CNOOC after former chairman and chief executive officer Fu Chengyu became the head of Asia's top refiner Sinopec Group earlier this year.

"I think this is just an ongoing change and rotation of management following the departure of Fu Chengyu. This is all about creating the new leadership team of CNOOC rather than necessarily anything negative," he said.

Li, born in 1963, is a 27-year industry veteran, CNOOC said, without giving more details on the leadership change. (Editing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)