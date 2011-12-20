Dec 20 Chinese offshore oil and gas firm CNOOC Ltd halted production at two platforms after discovering a leak in the subsea gas pipeline at the Zhuhai terminal in southern China near Hong Kong, the company said in a press statement.

"Currently the terminal is under accelerated depressurization process," CNOOC said in the statement. "This incident neither caused any injuries nor environmental pollution, and the situation is under control."

The Zhuhai Hengqin gas processing terminal is a subsidiary of China's third-largest oil and gas firm, located in a special economic zone in the southern economic powerhouse of Guangdong.

The company said the causes of the incident are being investigated, and production will be affected by 26,700 boe per day.

