* Envoy's hard-line remarks come as Ottawa studies Nexen bid
* Canada must address issues "very forcefully": ambassador
OTTAWA, Sept 26 Canada must "continue to address
very forcefully" its large trade deficit with China and will
also press for Canadian companies to be given more access to the
Chinese market, Canada's new ambassador to Beijing said on
Wednesday.
Guy Saint-Jacques spoke after a meeting with Foreign
Minister John Baird. Ottawa is studying a $15.1 billion takeover
bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Canadian oil producer
Nexen Inc.
Critics say Canada should only approve the proposal if China
removes some of the barriers facing Canadian companies.
"Much work remains to ensure that our companies have greater
access to the Chinese market, and we have to continue to address
very forcefully the present trade imbalance," Saint-Jacques told
reporters. He is due to take up his new post in the next few
weeks.
Canada ran a C$31.8 billion ($32.3 billion) trade deficit
with China in 2011, according to Canadian government data.
Critics complain that Chinese companies have far more
freedom to operate in Canada than their Canadian counterparts do
in China and cite alleged discrimination and excessive
bureaucracy.
Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia has been waiting a
year for official go-ahead to purchase a minority stake in
China's primarily government-owned Bank of Guangzhou.