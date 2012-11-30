OTTAWA Nov 30 A top Canadian cabinet figure
known to have doubts about CNOOC Ltd's bid to buy
Nexen Inc. on Friday highlighted Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's concerns about takeover bids by foreign state-owned
enterprises.
"The prime minister ... has underscored our government's
particular concern about large-scale proposed acquisitions by
state-owned enterprises and the need for rigorous analysis to be
undertaken for such applications," Immigration Minister Jason
Kenney told reporters.
Political insiders say Kenney, a man close to Harper, has
reservations about the bid.
The government has set a Dec 10 deadline for deciding
whether to approve the deal, which is causing divisions inside
the ruling Conservative Party. Ottawa says that at the same time
it will unveil updated guidelines for foreign investment.