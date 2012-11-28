Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada will announce "in the near future" its verdict on two big foreign takeover bids as well as updated guidelines on foreign investment, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
The government is studying a proposal by China's CNOOC Ltd to buy Nexen Inc and a bid by Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp .
"We intend obviously to take decisions on a couple of particular matters along with some more general guidance to the marketplace. We intend to do that in the near future and that's all I'll say about that," Harper told a news conference.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.