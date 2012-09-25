* China minister does not comment on CNOOC's Nexen bid
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Sept 25 China's minister of commerce
said on Tuesday that the country's state-owned companies act as
corporations and obey local laws as he asked Canadian regulators
to make a "fair and objective" analysis of their involvement in
acquisitions.
Chen Deming spoke as Canada studies CNOOC Ltd's
planned $15.1 billion acquisition of Nexen Inc.
While he did not specifically mention the proposed deal in
a speech to a Toronto business audience, Chen said the country's
state-owned corporations, which include CNOOC, do not operate
any differently than privately owned companies.
"I hope our Canadian colleagues can have a very fair and
objective analysis of these companies," Chen said.
The deal, if completed, would mark the first outright
takeover of a large Canadian energy producer by a Chinese
state-owned enterprise.
Although Canada is seeking substantial foreign investment in
its oil and gas industry, CNOOC's proposed acquisition is
raising concern inside the federal cabinet, where some members
are wary of letting a Chinese state-owned enterprise buy up
domestic assets.
Industry ministry officials are looking closely at the bid
to determine whether it is of net benefit to Canada.
Nexen shareholders approved the $27.50 per share offer, a 61
percent premium, last week but the shares have been trading well
below the offer price due to concerns that public opposition
will convince the government to block the deal.
Nexen shares were down 5 Canadian cents to C$24.72 by early
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.