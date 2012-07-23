* CNOOC agrees to buy Nexen for about $15.1 bln
By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, July 23 China may soon get control of a
large slice of UK North Sea oil supply, which is key to
determining global oil prices, if bids by its state firms for
assets of Canadian oil companies Nexen and Talisman
are cleared by the regulators.
China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC
on Monday offered to pay $15.1 billion for Nexen while China's
top refiner Sinopec will buy 49 percent in the UK unit
of Talisman for $1.5 billion.
Neither firm put much emphasis in their statements on the
importance of North Sea oil as a global benchmark while offering
to pay hefty premiums, including a 61 percent premium offered by
CNOOC for Nexen.
Together, Nexen and Talisman own stakes in UK North Sea
fields that produce around 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (bpd) according to Reuters calculations, including 110,000
bpd by Nexen and 70,000 bpd by Talisman.
Including operated production, the two handle around 300,000
bpd, almost a third of the dwindling UK North Sea oil output of
roughly 1 million bpd. But falling output appears to have done
little to put off Chinese oil giants.
The jewel in the crown is the Buzzard oilfield, operated by
Nexen with a 43.2 percent stake. It lies in the North Sea about
60 miles northeast of Aberdeen and pumps about 200,000 bpd and
is the UK's largest.
Oil from Buzzard, although only 0.2 percent of global
supply, plays a crucial role in setting prices because it is the
largest contributor to the Forties oil blend, one of four North
Sea crude streams making up the Brent oil benchmark.
Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, a benchmark
used for pricing more than half of the world's crude, including
oil from Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Dated is part
of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.
A drop in supply of Forties, and particularly from Buzzard
because it is the largest of the more than 70 fields that feed
into the Forties blend, can boost the prices paid by companies
buying crude on a basis related to dated Brent.
This was seen last year and into 2012 when Forties shipments
were subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations due
mainly to production problems at Buzzard, which boosted prices
and the premium at which Forties trades to dated Brent.
The shipment delays have also highlighted the lack of
information about supplies of crude affecting Brent. Some
participants found out about the delays and cancellations to
Forties cargoes before others.
China buys about 2 million bpd of crude priced off dated
Brent, including West African crudes. According to Reuters
calculations, a $1-per-barrel rise in Forties' differential to
dated Brent can add $60 million a month to its oil import bill.
High premiums for Forties have repeatedly contrasted this
year with a collapse in values for similar crudes. Forties rose
due to field outages and due to exports to South Korea, which
removed supply from northwest Europe.
As well as the North Sea, Nexen owns assets in regions
including Western Canada, the Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria,
encompassing conventional oil and gas, oil sands and shale gas.
Nexen acquired the Buzzard field in 2004, three years before
production began. According to Nexen's web site, the other field
partners are Canada's Suncor (29.89 percent), BG Group
(21.73 percent) and Edinburgh Oil and Gas (5.16 percent).