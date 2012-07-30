By Jacqueline Poh and Kane Wu

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's CNOOC Ltd , the world's biggest energy explorer by market value, is seeking separate financing from domestic and foreign banks to back its US$15.1bn bid for Canada's Nexen Inc, banking sources said.

According to sources, the state-owned company sent out an email to relationship banks last week when news broke of the proposed acquisition.

Sources said the email was brief, mentioning the planned acquisition and asking lenders to propose financing options for the borrower.

CNOOC is planning to raise a couple of billion from Chinese banks, sources said. According to sources, Bank of China , China Development Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Export-Import Bank of China were approached.

Meanwhile, CNOOC has also invited several foreign banks separately. Sources said CNOOC intends to raise a minimum US$5bn from foreign banks.

Price talk from foreign lenders is at around 150bp. Sources said the financing will likely be a one-year bridge loan and CNOOC is not keen on syndication.

According to sources, CNOOC prefers multi bilateral loans. "The company could settle for a club loan with a few banks, but has expressed no interest in a syndicated deal," a source said.

Sources added that the loans could be taken out by a bond issue.

Last Friday, Reuters reported that the US securities regulator filed a complaint in court against a firm controlled by a Chinese billionaire and other traders, accusing them of making over US$13m from insider trading ahead of CNOOC's bid for Nexen.