* Unusual Nexen trades well-timed ahead of takeover bid
* Gains from all positions exceed $30 mln in apparent paper
profits
By Doris Frankel
July 23 A number of large, well-timed bullish
bets in the options of Canadian oil producer Nexen ahead of a
takeover deal announced Monday has raised eyebrows among some
options market watchers, who said the activity could draw the
eye of U.S. securities regulators.
State-controlled CNOOC Ltd launched one of China's
richest takeover bids yet by agreeing to buy Nexen Inc
for $15.1 billion.
All told, the bets in question would have reaped a windfall
of more than $30 million in paper profits, said Trade Alert
President Henry Schwartz.
"It appears that the news may have been leaked ahead of
time," Schwartz said. "The size and large block combination
trades are certain to be scrutinized by U.S. securities
regulators."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which looks
into unusual stock and options activity, declined to comment.
The activity was related to a bullish options combination
known as a risk reversal. These trades were new positions, made
in the days ahead of CNOOC's takeover bid for Nexen, two option
participants said.
The options trade, which was initiated several times,
involved the sale of puts to fund the purchase of calls.
The timing of the trades highlight the fine line between
innocuous speculation that can sometimes fuel action in the
options markets and trading by sources knowledgeable about a
pending deal.
"This is probably the most compelling and suspicious order
flow I have seen in a takeover in several years," said Ophir
Gottlieb, managing director of options analytics firm Livevol in
San Francisco. "Normally insider trading is more hidden so it is
less obvious to regulators, and in this case, the trades are
extraordinarily large and the timing is quite obvious."
Gottlieb noticed large volume in December Nexen options on
Friday. The stock usually trades about 1,500 contracts daily,
Livevol data shows, but volume last week far surpassed that.
On Friday roughly 20,000 December $19 strike calls were
purchased and funded by a sale of 10,000 December $16 strike
puts in a bullish risk reversal for a total cost of $550,000,
Gottlieb said. The U.S.-listed shares at the time were below
just below $17.
Those puts sold are now worthless and the calls went from 88
cents per contract on Friday to $7.30 during Monday's trading
session, Livevol data showed. That call position is worth about
a $14 million gain on Monday, Gottlieb said.
The same type of options trade was initiated on Monday and
Tuesday last week but with different strike prices and
expiration. On July 16 and July 17, 20,000 more risk reversals
traded in the September cycle, according to Livevol data. On
both days, Nexen shares were below $17.
On each of those days, the September $16-$17 risk reversal
traded 10,000 times on each leg. The average combined outlay for
both days on those trades was 22.5 cents or $450,000. That
combined position is now worth $17.5 million, Gottlieb said.
In total, about 70,000 contracts traded on Nexen on those
three trading sessions - or 6,000 percent of its daily option
volume, Gottlieb said.
Livevol data showed on two of those three days, July 16 and
July 20, the stock's share volume was around average, so these
positions appeared to be speculative plays rather than hedged
with stock.
The trades were still open as reflected by the number of
outstanding option positions. As of Monday morning, total open
interest grew by 44,000 calls and 32,000 puts on Nexen over the
week, Schwartz said.
Shares of Nexen on Monday jumped 51.8 percent to $25.90;
owners of call options benefit as the stock rises.