* Industry minister, competition bureau to review deal
* Six factors decide whether of "net benefit" to Canada
OTTAWA, July 23 The Canadian government and the
country's competition watchdog will both conduct reviews of the
$15.1 billion offer by Chinese state oil company CNOOC
to buy Canada's Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian
Paradis said on Monday.
"CNOOC has indicated that it will be filing an application
for review under the (Investment Canada) Act shortly," Paradis
said in a statement.
The Competition Bureau will study CNOOC's takeover of the
Alberta-based oil company to determine whether it would lessen
or prevent fair competition, he said.
Paradis said his final decision of whether the deal would be
of "net benefit" to Canada would be based on the following six
factors, which are listed in the foreign investment law:
- The effect on the level and nature of economic activity in
Canada, including employment, resource processing and use of
parts, components and services produced in Canada.
- The degree and significance of participation by Canadians
in the Canadian business.
- The effect on productivity, industrial efficiency,
technological development, product innovation and product
variety in Canada.
- The effect of the investment on competition within any
industry or industries in Canada.
- The compatibility of the investment with national
industrial, economic and cultural policies.
- The contribution to Canada's ability to compete in world
markets.