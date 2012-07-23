OTTAWA, July 23 The Canadian government and the
country's competition watchdog will both conduct reviews of
Chinese state oil company CNOOC's proposed purchase of
Canada's Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian Paradis
said on Monday.
"CNOOC has indicated that it will be filing an application
for review under the (Investment Canada) Act shortly," Paradis
said in a statement.
Paradis said his final decision would be based on six
factors listed in the foreign investment law, including the
effect on economic activity and employment.