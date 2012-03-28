HONG KONG, March 28 China's top offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd posted a 29 percent rise in 2011
net profit on Wednesday, matching forecasts, on soaring crude
oil prices.
Unlike peers PetroChina Co Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, CNOOC's profit comes solely from
exploration and production, making it a key beneficiary of
buoyant crude oil prices.
State-run CNOOC posted a net profit of 70.26 billion yuan
($11.14 billion) for 2011, compared with 54.41 billion yuan for
the previous year.
The result was in line with a consensus forecast of 69.5
billion yuan from 33 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Valued at about $95 billion, CNOOC shares tumbled 26 percent
in 2011, underperforming PetroChina's 4.8 percent loss, and
Sinopec's 9.8 percent gain in Hong Kong in the same period.
CNOOC's 2011 output was hit hard by an oil spill at its
Penglai 19-3 field in eastern China's Bohai bay, which resulted
in total production losses of 5.9 million boe last year.
President and Chief Executive Li Fanrong said in January
that the oilfield, co-owned and operated by ConocoPhillips
, should resume production this year.
($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)