HONG KONG, March 27 China's top offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd said on Friday its 2014 net
profit rose 6.5 percent, beating forecasts, as cost cuts and
higher output helped it offset the slide in global oil prices.
CNOOC, China's third largest oil company, reported a net
profit of 60.2 billion yuan ($9.69 billion) for last year, up
from 56.5 billion yuan a year earlier. That beat a consensus
forecast of 52.3 billion yuan from 23 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
For the current year, CNOOC said cost cuts twinned with
production growth will remain its priorities as it braces for
long-term weakness in oil prices. Last month, CNOOC said it
planned to cut 2015 capital expenditure by 26-35 percent to 70
billion-80 billion yuan, while still trying to raise output by
up to 15 percent.
"The company...has sensed the pinch of the 'cold winter',"
CNOOC's chairman Wang Yilin said in the firm's earnings filing.
"In 2015, we may face even more severe environment for our
exploration and development."
The clampdown on CNOOC's costs echoes moves by Chinese oil
majors PetroChina and Sinopec Corp
. International oil prices have
skidded about 50 percent since June, and a government-led probe
into graft in the state sector has added to pressure to rein in
spending.
CNOOC attributed its profit rise in part to a 6 percent
decrease in its production cost to $42.3 per barrel of oil
equivalent (BOE) last year.
Meanwhile its oil and gas output rose 5.1 percent year on
year to 432 million BOE in 2014, as more than 10 new projects
commenced production. These included Liwan 3-1, the first major
deepwater gas field in offshore China.
CNOOC said it achieved a reserve replacement ratio of 112
percent last year, and had net proven reserves of 4.48 billion
BOE at year-end.
Earlier this week, PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas
producer, vowed to further slash spending and divest more assets
this year after posting a worse-than-expected 67 percent
earnings slide for the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile Sinopec Corp, which on Sunday posted its first
quarterly loss since becoming a public company in 2000, said it
plans to cut capital expenditure by 12 percent this year.
($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan renminbi)
