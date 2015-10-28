BEIJING Oct 27 China's top offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd said its third-quarter
unaudited sales revenue from oil and gas fell 32.3 percent on
low oil prices as its average realized oil price declined by 51
percent to $48.84 a barrel.
The company reported sales of 36.25 billion yuan ($5.70
billion) for the third quarter, compared with 53.57 billion a
year earlier, according to a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
The state-controlled firm does not publish quarterly earnings.
The company said its capital expenditure fell 44.0 percent
on year to roughly 14.75 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) amid
belt-tightening.
Net production of oil and gas for the third quarter rose
23.8 percent on year at 127.5 million barrels of oil equivalent,
the company said.
CNOOC Chief Executive Li Fanrong said in a statement on the
company's website that the producer "aimed to proactively
respond to the impact of low oil prices" and is "confident that
we will achieve our production and operation targets for the
year."
($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan renminbi)
