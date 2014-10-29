(Adds revenue and capital expenditure numbers)

HONG KONG Oct 29 China's top offshore oil and gas explorer CNOOC Ltd posted on Wednesday lower revenue for the third quarter on weaker crude prices and flat production growth due to a slight dip in overseas output.

Revenue fell 4.6 percent year on year to 53.6 billion yuan ($8.77 billion) as its average oil sale prices fell 6.8 percent to $98.98 per barrel, it said in a statement. The company does not publish quarterly earnings.

Production reached 103.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), little changed from 103.4 million BOE in the year-earlier period, it said.

CNOOC, which in early 2013 completed a $15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil producer Nexen, has been struggling to boost its own production growth over the past few years as its existing major oilfields in China age.

Last year, CNOOC missed for the third year in a row the annual organic production growth target of 6 to 10 percent it set for the 2011-2015 period.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNOOC said its overseas production fell to 38.0 million BOE in the third quarter from 39.6 million a year ago due largely to maintenance at its Buzzard oilfield in the U.K. North Sea.

Its capital expenditure surged 19.6 percent year-on-year to 26.33 billion yuan as the state-controlled company raced to develop new projects to meet its production target. It also attributed the spending increase to the launch of high-cost deepwater exploration overseas.

Shares of CNOOC have fallen around 20 percent from their year high of nearly HK$15.9 ($2.05) on August 19, amid a sharp slide in international crude prices, which have tumbled 25 percent in the last four months due to slowing global demand and ample supplies.